Michael V. to make debut as a film director with July 24 showing of ‘Family History’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Multi-award comedian Michael V. will be making his debut as a film director with the July 24 nationwide showing of the film “Family History,” which he also co-stared.

Although a neophyte in directing, Michael V. showed his efficiency as a director during their shoots, says actor Mikoy Morales.

“Sobrang tagal ng umarte ni Kuya Bitoy (at) kitang kita doon (ang) pag incorporate kung paano i-direct yung material niya,” Morales said in a press conference on Friday, July 19.

(He (Michael V.) has been to acting for a long time and you will see in the film how he has managed to incorporate his acting skills in also directing the film.)

Morales, Michael V. and Dawn Zulueta were in Cebu City on Friday, July 19, for a mall show to promote the “Family History,” a film under GMA Pictures and Mic Test Entertainment that centers on life, marriage, and love.

In the film, Morales plays the role of a friend, bandmate and classmate to teen actor Miguel Tanfelix (Malix), the son of Michael V. (Alex dela Cruz) and Zulueta (May).

Michael V as a director

Morales described Michael V. as a very considerate director who was always after the best interest of his talents.

“Lalo na kung pelikula, maraming takes tapos yung buong script ilang beses ulitin. With the efficiency ni Kuya Bitoy, you did not have to go through that unnecessary processes,” Morales added.

(Movies would normally have more takes and revisions of the script. But with Kuya Bitoy’s (Michael V.’s) efficiency, you need not go through the unnecessary processes.)

Michael V. said that he did not want to waste the emotions of the actors while filming.

“When you are delivering lines na punong puno ka ng emotions, tapos biglang pina take two ka dahil kukunan ka ng wide shots at close up, parang sayang,” he said.

(When you are already emotion-filled while delivering your lines and asked for a take two so that we can take wide shots and close up (shots), that is a waste of the actor’s emotion.)

As a director, Michael V. said that he has developed the style of knowing the kind of shots needed for a particular scene. He would often look at his story board to decide on the needed shots.

“I will reserve yung mas intense na lines at shot doon sa close up para makita mo talaga na mata at kilay pa lang umacting na. Nararamdaman mo na ang intensity.

(I will reserve close up shots for the delivery of intense lines to make the viewers see the actor’s emotion even in the mere movement of his eyes and eyebrows. You will really feel the intensity.)

Working with Dawn Zulueta

Michael V. said that Zuleta was his top choice to play the role of May because of her ability as an actress.

While they filmed, she would even give him some pointers like “yung timing sa drama, delivery ng linya (on the timing of the drama and the delivery of the lines),” he added.

Michael V. said that learned from Zulueta that the delivery of lines should not be done too fast to make the audiences understand each and every scene in a movie.

Completing the movie casts are Bianca Umali, John Estrada, Paolo Contis, Nonie Buencamino, Kakai Bautista, Ina Feleo, Nikki Co, Jemwell Ventenulla, and Vince Gamad. Award-winning stars Dingdong Dantes and Eugene Domingo will also be making special appearances during the movie. /dcb