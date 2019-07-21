1 boxing fan dead, 1 hospitalized after watching Pacquiao fight in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City resident died while a Barangay Sawang Calero trisikad driver landed in the hospital after watching the Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman fight on Sunday, July 21.

Lonrenz Dizon of Barangay Kalunasan was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) at past 2 p.m., said Barangay Guadalupe Captain Michael Gacasan in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

The VSMMC doctors told Gacasan that Dizon died of a cardiac arrest.

Dizon’s family told Gacasan that Dizon had just arrived from the Kalunasan barangay hall at 1:30 p.m. where he watched the Pacquiao-Thurman fight.

Dizon then had difficulty breathing prompting the family to call for an ambulance to send him to the hospital.

Gacasan said it was the Barangay Guadalupe emergency responders that responded to the call.

Earlier, at past 1 p.m. in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, a trisikad driver had difficulty breathing as he watched Pacquiao declared the winner of the boxing match against Thurman.

Margarito Casquejo, 60, was watching the fight at the Sawang Calero barangay hall when his friends noticed him having difficulty breathing.

He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) where he was confined./dbs