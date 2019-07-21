Kalunasan resident dies after watching Pacquiao fight
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City resident died from a cardiac arrest after watching the Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman fight on July 21.
Lorenz Dizon was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Medical Memorial Center (VSMMC) at 1:35 p.m. or a few minutes after he arrived home from watching the Pacquiao fight at the barangay hall, said Guadalupe Barangay Captain Michael Gacasan in a phone interview with CDN Digital.
Gacasan said that it was the barangay’s ambulance who brought the victim to the hospital after receiving a call for assistance of a man having difficulty from breathing.
Unfortunately, Dizon was declared dead 0n arrival by doctors at the VSMMC.
Doctors there said that the victim died of a cardiac arrest. /dbs
