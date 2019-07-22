Batches 1994, 2008-2009 win Don Bosco Cup titles

Cebu City, Philippines—Batches 1994 and 2008-2009 claimed championships in their respective divisions after they defeated their opponents in the finals of the Don Bosco Cup 2019 on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Don Bosco gym.

1994 claimed the Division 1 crown after they routed 1998, 81-64.

It didn’t take long for 1994 to heat up as they established a 24-8 lead at the end of the first canto and extended that to 50-21 at halftime.

They did not look back after that.

The fearsome duo of Vincent Raymund Escobido and Cebuano hoops legend Dondon Hontiveros scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to pave 1994’s path to the title.

Ron Mabanto scored 24 points to lead 1998.

In Division 2, 2008-2009 got past 2015, 72-64, to come away with the championship. John Velasco anchored the winners’ breakaway in the fourth as he tallied a game-high 28 points while Alexander Balatico chipped in 12.

Angelo del Campo cashed in 20 for 2015. /bmjo