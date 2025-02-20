Piala opens up on ‘risk-it-all’ approach in gritty WBO title win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight champion Rodex “The Tank” Piala revealed that he put everything on the line in his grueling 12-round battle against China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke on February 8.

The bout was one of the three WBO title fights featured in the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” event at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Piala admitted that he gambled not only his chances at the title but also his own well-being, fully aware of the challenge posed by his formidable opponent—the reigning champion at the time.

READ:

Fighters clear weigh-in for ‘Fists of Fury 5’ boxing event

Ar-Ar Andales scores sensational KO win in Blow-By-Blow

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Laayibieke had previously claimed the WBO title in stunning fashion, scoring a technical knockout victory over PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor last year in Bohol. That win made Laayabieke known as a dangerous champion.

Despite the risks, Piala was determined to endure the pain and push himself to the limit and his efforts paid off with an impressive victory.

“I bet everything on myself inside the ring, no matter how tough my opponent was. I endured the pain and exhaustion, but as a native Cebuano, this is something we can handle,” said Piala.

Piala secured the title with a unanimous decision win, earning scores of 117-110, 115-112, and 116-111. A turning point in the fight came in the 12th round when he knocked Laayibieke down, sealing his victory.

The 30-year-old Cebuano boxer improved his record to 11 wins (1 loss, 1 knockout), while Laayibieke dropped to 10-3 with seven knockouts.

For Piala, the victory goes beyond just winning a regional title—it was about representing the Philippines on a big stage.

“This victory is very important to me because even though I am just an ordinary person, I was able to bring honor to our country. I also take pride in representing my team, ARQ Boxing Stable, and especially my family and parents,” he said.

According to fight promoter Dr. Winley Dela Fuente, Piala has a rematch clause, setting up another potential clash with Laayibieke. However, Dela Fuente clarified that he would not be promoting the rematch.

For Piala, defending Filipino pride comes first. If the rematch happens, he is more than willing to face Laayibieke again. He also noted that ARQ Boxing Stable is ready to take charge of promoting the fight.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP