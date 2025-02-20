Weightlifting returns to Palaro as a demo sport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After strong lobbying efforts last year, weightlifting has finally made its way back to the Palarong Pambansa 2025 in Ilocos Norte—but with a caveat.

The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Palarong Pambansa board recently announced the inclusion of weightlifting in this year’s meet, though it has yet to be part of the 34 regular sports.

Last year, the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), led by President Monico Puentevella, actively pushed for the sport’s reinstatement.

Ironically, despite being one of only two sports—alongside gymnastics—that have delivered Olympic gold medals for the Philippines, weightlifting was removed from Palaro decades ago.

Among those who competed in the sport before its removal were national team coach Ramon Solis and Antonio Agustin Jr. Weightlifting was phased out in the 1980s due to a lack of participants and proper equipment at the time.

However, Hidilyn Diaz’s historic Olympic gold medal in 2021 reignited efforts to bring weightlifting back to the national school-based meet.

Earlier this month, DepEd announced that weightlifting, kickboxing, and pole vault would be featured in Palarong Pambansa 2025.

Pole vault is now an official event under athletics, largely influenced by world-ranked Olympian EJ Obiena, who recently won gold at the Copernicus Cup in Europe.

Meanwhile, kickboxing will be staged as an exhibition sport, while weightlifting will debut as a demo sport—a key step toward full reinstatement in the Palaro.

Despite its current status, many remain optimistic that weightlifting will soon regain its place as a regular sport in the Palarong Pambansa. /clorenciana

