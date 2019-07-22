Villanueva ‘keen’ to look into Duterte’s call in passing law on teachers’ salary hike

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Joel Villanueva on Monday said that he and his office is “very keen” to look into President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to pass a new law regarding a pay hike for public school teachers.

“We are keen to look into the President’s proposal to include teachers in the next salary standardization law which Congress could take up in the coming months,” Villanueva said in a statement.

The senator was the chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development in the 17th Congress.

“Teachers play a critical role in shaping the hearts and minds of our youth. We need to make their efforts more rewarding so that they are kept motivated to fulfill their duties.”

During his fourth State of the Nation Address, Duterte urged Congress to pass a new Salary Standardization Law (SSL) to increase the pay of public school teachers, as well as government workers and public hospital nurses.

Meanwhile, Villanueva said that the other proposal mentioned by the President in his speech as such the National Land Use Plan, Department of Overseas Filipino Workers, Department of Water Management, and Package 2 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program are “all worth its salt.”

“These proposals merit careful scrutiny which can be done in the legislative process,” he said.

Villanueva then hailed Duterte’s determination to entirely rid the government of corruption, adding that he shares his vision of “cleansing the ranks of government with the stain of corruption.”

“Our work to make the lives of our countrymen has begun,” Villanueva said. “We join the President’s call to improve the quality of life in the country by pursuing programs that will shape the nation’s future.”