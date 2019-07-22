Don Bosco bags 4th SHS-AdC 11-A-Side Football title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) is the new titleholder of the 4th Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Invitational 11-A-Side Football Championships contested Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field located inside the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The DBBH clinched the title after prevailing in a penalty shootout against the home team, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, 3-2. The regulation match ended at 1-all.

Converting their attempts to seal DBBH’s victory were Frances Artiz, Wendel Soco and Vincent Lamparas.

Finding the back of the net for the Magis Eagles were Basti Badayos and Mateo Suico.

Badayos also scored the lone goal for the Magis Eagles during the regulation while Michael Sinoy scored for DBBH.

Aside from the title, DBBH also brought home three special awards including the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) tag which went to Jesrell Malachico.

Pio Antiquina was named as the Best Goalkeeper while Josua Aris bagged the Best Scorer award.

First Runner-up Magis Eagles pocketed the Best Midfielder award in Badayos, Best Striker in Cris Osawa and Best Defender in Carl Bascon.

DBBH advanced to the finals via a 4-0 thrashing of visiting Tagbilaran Matrix while the Magis Eagles dismissed the defending champions Gaher Bohol United, 3-0.

Gaher contented itself with the third place following an all Bohol teams in the battle for third place against Tagbilaran Matrix whom they blanked 2-0./dbs