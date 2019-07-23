Labella to meet Duterte in Malacañang to discuss need to amend Local Government Code

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella is scheduled to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacañang Palace this afternoon, on his capacity as national chairman of the League of Cities, to discuss concerns affecting the Local Government Units.

Labella said he will present to the President the outcome of the league’s strategic planning held on Saturday, July 20.

Concerns raised during their planning included the need to already amend certain provisions of the Local Government Code especially on the issue on the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) share and Local Development Fund (LDF).

There was also a need to amend some of the quasi-judicial functions of the Sangguniang Panglungsod, he told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Read More: Labella is National Chairman of League of Cities of the Philippines

Labella was elected league president during their 68th General Assembly and election of Board Members held at the EDSA Shangri-La in Manila on Friday, July 19.

With the mandate, the Cebu City Mayor will now lead 145 city mayors in the country.

In a speech which he delivered after his election, Labella asked mayors to work together to initiate changes that will improve the lives of their constituents.

“There are items of the local government that we, as cty mayors, should work together so that we can come out with what is best in our respective constituencies,” he said. /dcb