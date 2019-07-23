Cebu City Public Library resumes 24/7 operations
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Night owls: time to flock to the public library again.
This as the Cebu City Public Library and Information Center, or simply the CCPL, is back to its 24/7 operations starting Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
The good news was announced in CCPL’S Facebook page.
“I’m grateful that we’re back to 24/7 (operations). Thanks to the present administration especially City Mayor Labella for his support. I’m inviting everyone to visit us and make use of this opportunity, ” says Rosario Chua, CCPL chief librarian.
Since July 1, Monday, the 24 hours, 7 days a week operation of the CCPL was temporarily suspended because of the lack of manpower
READ: Lack of manpower: Cebu City library to temporarily open for only 16 hours
The CCPL has been operating from 8 a.m. to midnight since then.
Chua says they lost three staff support causing them to temporarily stop their 24/7 operations.
“Now, we have seven new staff support that will help us carry out the services in the 24/7 operations of the library,” Chua tells CDN Digital.
On Tuesday morning, July 23, CCPL announced on their Facebook page that 24/7 operations is back.
Chua said they have been receiving comments and queries from regular visitors of the library as to when the 24/7 operations will resume.
As of July 23, 12:05 p.m., the post reached 42 comments, 98 shares and 252 reactions. / celr
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.