Cebu City Public Library resumes 24/7 operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Night owls: time to flock to the public library again.

This as the Cebu City Public Library and Information Center, or simply the CCPL, is back to its 24/7 operations starting Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

The good news was announced in CCPL’S Facebook page.

“I’m grateful that we’re back to 24/7 (operations). Thanks to the present administration especially City Mayor Labella for his support. I’m inviting everyone to visit us and make use of this opportunity, ” says Rosario Chua, CCPL chief librarian.

Since July 1, Monday, the 24 hours, 7 days a week operation of the CCPL was temporarily suspended because of the lack of manpower

The CCPL has been operating from 8 a.m. to midnight since then.

Chua says they lost three staff support causing them to temporarily stop their 24/7 operations.

“Now, we have seven new staff support that will help us carry out the services in the 24/7 operations of the library,” Chua tells CDN Digital.

On Tuesday morning, July 23, CCPL announced on their Facebook page that 24/7 operations is back.

Chua said they have been receiving comments and queries from regular visitors of the library as to when the 24/7 operations will resume.

