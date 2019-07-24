Bye #BottleCapChallenge, hello #BottlePackChallenge for Mother Earth

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A group of Earth Lovers is giving a different twist to the #BottleCapChallenge that is now gaining so much popularity online.

But instead of challenging participants to open bottle caps with a swift kick, this one allows them to help save the environment.

Introduced by international group “We Don’t Deserve This Planet,” the challenges advocates for a greener Earth to live on.

The rules in this challenge are also much simpler. Participants are asked to collect all the plastic wastes that they would find around them and store these inside empty bottles that they would later on bring to the nearest recycling center for proper disposal.

“Let it be Trending! #BottlePackChallenge. Here is a New #ChallengeForChange for all. Instead of taking #BottleCapChallenge to open a cap just for Fun, Plz take this new challenge to pack a bottle with plastic waste and save our landfill as well oceans from plastic, first, collect plastic waste from our surroundings then take before and after photos and post it. #WeDontDeserveThisPlanet Note: Plz Don’t throw away your bottle pack just go to a nearby plastic recycling center and donate it” the group posted on their Facebook page.

So, are you up for the challenge Cebu?

Share with us your #BottlePackChallenge story. /dcb