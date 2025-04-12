Uratex holds ‘Tried, Tested, Trusted’, celebrates 17th Reader’s Digest win

MANILA, Philippines –– Uratex, the country’s leading foam manufacturer and sleep solutions provider, reaffirmed its commitment to product quality, operational excellence, and enduring customer trust through a full-day showcase of its flagship facility in Plaridel, Bulacan, and a culminating celebration at RONAC Living Gallery in Mandaluyong. The event themed “Tried, Tested, Trusted” marks the brand’s 17th consecutive Trusted Brand Award from Reader’s Digest.

We may be known for our foams and mattresses, but more than that, we want to be known for being reliable—whether you’re a customer, a partner, or a team member. PEACHY MEDINA MANAGING DIRECTOR URATEX

The campaign reinforces Uratex’s position as the country’s leading manufacturer of mattresses and foam products, emphasizing that trust is earned not only through brand longevity but through consistent, everyday execution across systems, teams, and customer touchpoints.

“Being recognized as a Trusted Brand for 17 years is a meaningful affirmation for us,” said Ms. Peachy Medina, managing director of Uratex. “Trust is something that’s earned, and we believe it’s built through how we serve people—whether it’s through the products we make, the service we give, or the promises we keep.”

Now in its 57th year, Uratex continues to be a household name known for innovation, comfort, and durability. The “Tried, Tested, Trusted” event draws attention to the brand’s core values and its long-standing promise of reliability to Filipino families and institutions.

“For over five decades, we’ve stood by our customers through comfort, quality, and care,” said Mrs. Natividad Cheng, chief executive officer of Uratex. “Trust is something we earn every night. And we are grateful that we continue to be a brand Filipinos can rely on.”

The Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards are based on consumer surveys conducted across multiple countries in Asia, measuring perceptions of brand trust, quality, value, and intent to purchase. Uratex has received the Platinum Most Trusted Brand Award in the mattress category for 17 consecutive years.

A closer look at Uratex operations

The day began with a walkthrough of Uratex’s largest and most technologically equipped facility in Plaridel. Operational since 2000 and spanning over 450,000 square meters, the site plays a major role in the company’s nationwide production and distribution.

Guests were led through each major zone of the plant, beginning with the foam block production area, where raw materials are blended with precision under strict quality protocols. From there, the group moved into the curing and cutting stations, where newly formed foam blocks are stabilized and shaped through automated systems designed to optimize yield and reduce material waste, respectively.

The fabrication, assembly and packaging areas showcased Uratex’s continuous improvements in process efficiency, particularly with the recent addition of automated mattress assembly lines in 2023. The automated systems support a higher production rate, ensure consistent bonding across various foam layers used in mattress configurations and deliver a seamless flow.

Guests also visited the company’s in-house product testing and research area, where engineers and specialists conduct durability tests, density checks, and performance evaluations. These measures form a core part of the company’s quality assurance program and are aligned with ISO 9001:2015 standards.

Warehousing and delivery areas capped the tour with upgraded racking systems and organized loading zones supporting the smooth flow of finished goods across the country.

Throughout the walkthrough, Uratex representatives emphasized how the integration of lean manufacturing, automation, and real-time monitoring tools helps the company uphold both volume and quality benchmarks.

The facility employs over 500 workers, the majority of whom are part of plant operations. The rest support administration, engineering, warehousing, and quality assurance. Production is run in multiple shifts to meet national demand and support distribution across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“This is our opportunity to express gratitude and to reaffirm what we stand for,” said Medina. “We may be known for our foams and mattresses, but more than that, we want to be known for being reliable—whether you’re a customer, a partner, or a team member.”

Uratex also confirmed ongoing expansion plans, including the development of its very own distribution center, aimed at increasing capacity and improving delivery service in key areas. Further details are expected to be shared in the coming years.

Celebrating partners and milestones

The Trusted Brand recognition took place at RONAC Lifestyle Center in Mandaluyong, where the company hosted a program centered on dialogue, recognition, and gratitude.

The event opened with a fireside chat featuring Mrs. Cheng, along with Mr. Eddie Gallor, executive vice president of automotive, and Mr. William Lee, executive vice president of furniture and bedding. Their discussion focused on Uratex’s approach to operational integrity, leadership, and brand longevity.

This was followed by a message from Medina, who discussed the values that drive the company’s direction and the importance of honoring the trust given by customers, partners, and communities.

Uratex also presented awards to its Most Trusted Partners, including the Philippine Orthopaedic Association and the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine, for their continued collaboration in advancing better sleep health and standards.

The Reader’s Digest outlined the qualifications for the awards before the formal awarding of Uratex’s 17th Most Trusted Brand Award for the mattress category. Mrs. Cheng accepted the award on behalf of the company and delivered a heartfelt message.

“For over five decades, we have worked hard to serve Filipino families with quality and care. Receiving this award again is truly meaningful. It’s a reminder that our work makes a difference and that we must always stay worthy of the trust given to us,” she said.

Trust through execution

The “Tried, Tested, Trusted” event places Uratex’s operational backbone at the center of its messaging. With nearly six decades of consistent growth, the brand remains rooted in product quality, service reliability, and long-standing relationships with customers and communities.

Medina said that while awards and milestones are cause for celebration, the work continues every day on the business operations, factory floor, in distribution channels, and in homes across the country.

“What we do every day is really about helping people sleep better, live better, and trust that we’re here for the long run,” she said. “That trust is not something we take for granted—it’s what pushes us to do better, every day.”

Uratex enters 2025 with a renewed focus on manufacturing innovation, nationwide accessibility, and deepening its promise of trust for generations to come.