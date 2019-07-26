Bea spills real deal with Gerald: ‘He just started not talking to me’

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo finally bared the real deal between her and boyfriend Gerald Anderson days after her cryptic post fueled breakup speculations.

“To my understanding, we did not break up. He just started not talking to me,” Alonzo revealed Friday during the story conference of her upcoming series, as seen in an Instagram post by “Tonight With Boy Abunda.”

Despite what she is going through in her personal life, the actress said she will continue to work, noting she was brought up to be a professional.

“I feel like I’m a strong woman. And feeling ko pinalaki ako ng ABS-CBN na professional and I always have to show up regardless of whatever’s happening in my life,” Alonzo said.

Asked if she is okay, Alonzo said: “I’m moving forward.”

The actress also shared it is a big deal for her to receive support and care from her friends, who also surprisingly sent her flowers at home.

“Malaking bagay na nandyan yung mga kaibigan ko. Malaking bagay na maraming nagcacare para sa akin. Actually nagugulat nga ako, maraming nagpapadala ng bulaklak, maraming nagtetext. Malaking bagay yun sa akin,” Alonzo said.

Anderson and Julia Barretto, co-stars in movie “Between Maybes,” recently made headlines following Alonzo’s cryptic message on Instagram saying one “can’t make the same mistake twice.”

This was after a netizen posted photos of Julia and Anderson together supposedly taken at the birthday party of fellow actor Rayver Cruz.

READ: Splitsville for Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson?

Rumors about Alonzo and Anderson’s split also surfaced last year, but the former revealed in October 2018 that she had given latter a second chance. /jpv