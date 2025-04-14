FACES OF CEBU: Julieza Chua, 26, theater actress and enthusiast

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Most people might feel self-conscious standing in front of an audience, worrying about how they appear or what others might think. But for performers, this vulnerability becomes a doorway—an invitation to step into a character’s story and let the truth of the narrative shine.

For Julieza “July” Chua, this journey goes beyond the stage; it reflects her dedication to an art form that often demands personal sacrifice.

At 26, she embraces theater not for its technicality, but for its ability to dissolve self-consciousness, breathe life into stories, and create moments of connection, even as her professional career leads her elsewhere.

The eldest in her family, Julieza graduated from Saint Theresa’s College Cebu with a degree in Psychology. She currently works for an Australian-based insurance firm, but the art form holds a special place in her heart.

On taking inspiration and making it her own

In an interview with CDN Digital, Julieza credits Broadway’s Brightest Star, Lea Salonga, as her earliest inspiration.

“Her ability to be so authentic with her emotions when acting is truly inspiring,” Julieza shared, adding that Salonga’s dedication motivates her to pour her heart into every performance.

Her first theater role came in 2018 when she portrayed Cesario in a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at Saint Theresa’s College Cebu.

Julieza then brought Sarah Flores to life in Ringtone from “Mga Dula sa Pagtuo,” a production written and directed by Msgr. Agustin Velez Ancajas.

She later embraced the character of Sr. Marga, a daughter of Saint Therese, in “Mga Dula sa Duha ka Balaang Bisaya” (Stories of Venerable Teofilo Camomot and San Pedro Calungsod), another of Msgr. Ancajas’s works.

Her most recent role was Pia in “Dance of the Black Swan” from “Mga Dula sa Paglaum,” a play that marked another milestone in her journey with Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod.

Feel the story being told

Julieza wasn’t always free from self-consciousness. She admitted to once worrying about how she looked, how her performance was perceived, or what others might say.

Over time, she embraced the lesson shared by their playwright-director, Msgr. Ancajas—that grounding a performance in authentic emotion silences those fears.

As Julieza puts it, when truth takes over, “people stop seeing you and start feeling the story you’re telling,” connecting not with the actor but with the character’s heart and soul.

Julieza finds deep fulfillment in being part of Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod that uses the art form to evangelize and share biblical lessons.

“What I appreciated was how the story (“Dance of the Black Swan”) didn’t sugarcoat the process of healing. It showed that hope isn’t always loud or dramatic. Sometimes it’s slow, almost unnoticed, and comes in small steps through people,” Julieza reflected.

She saw her own story—a mosaic pieced together with moments of stillness, movement, and the courage to keep going.

Cebuano theater’s rise

Once a niche, Cebuano theater has seen a shift, with its audience gradually expanding.

Julieza claimed, “Before, it felt like only a handful of people really cared about local plays—but now, it’s different.”

“You see younger audiences showing up, friends sharing about shows on social media, and even families making it a point to watch live performances,” she added.

Understanding that theater reflects identity rather than simply entertains has brought both meaning and joy to Julieza.

Just like a swan, Julieza moves gracefully through the world of theater, balancing the elegance of her craft with the strength it takes to paddle forward, even in uncertain waters.

Her journey calls for the ability to think on her feet and to embrace the meaning behind each break a leg moment—a reminder that even missteps can lead to triumphs.

For Julieza, theater is more than performance—it is a mirror to the soul, reflecting beauty in human struggles, goodness in shared connections, and truth in life’s realities. Through every role, she seeks not only to entertain but to reveal the threads of grace and faith that bind us all.

In this pursuit, she carries forward the legacy of her craft, embodying the purpose of theater instilled by her mentor, playwright-director Msgr. Ancajas: to pursue what is beautiful, good, and true.