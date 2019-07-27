Labella tells Ocean Park Management: Prioritize the hiring of Cebu City residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has urged the management of the Cebu Ocean Park that is set to open at the South Road Properties (SRP) in the next few months to prioritize the employment of Cebu City residents in their establishment.

Labella relayed his request in a meeting with Ocean Park representatives, who visited his office on Friday, July 26, to express their intent to already apply for an occupancy permit, a requirement for their operation.

The largest oceanarium in the country would be needing at least 600 personnel.

“I told them, please give priority to Cebu City residents (for employment) and they said yes. I am just appealing to give preference to the residents of Cebu City. They told me that the animal handlers would be Cebuanos,” said Labella.

Aside from being a tourist attraction, Labella expressed confidence that their operation here would also give employment opportunities to city residents.

Labella said that the Ocean Park’s opening is also expected to encourage other service providers and investors to also open their businesses in the City.

“This is very encouraging. This Ocean Park that they are establishing is four times bigger than (what) they have in Manila. They have executed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu that there will be like modules that will make our students in the public schools to be aware of the animal kingdom and marine life,” said Labella.

A visit there would help marine biology and other students to better appreciate nature and understand the need to protect and the ocean and the sea creatures.

Provided that Ocean Park management is able to comply with all the requirements set by law, Labella said he does not see any reason why the issuance of an occupancy permit should be delayed.

He said that this can even be done in just one day with the city’s efforts to hasten processing for permit issuances at the Office of the Building Officials./dcb