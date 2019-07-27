2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup: CIT-U to face-off with USPF ; UV to go against UC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the seedings for the semifinal round already locked up, rivals ARQ-University of the Visayas and Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu will battle for pride and momentum in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Regardless of the result of the game, the Green Lancers, which carry a 10-1 (win-loss) record, will still end up as the top seed.

The same goes for UC, which has an 8-3 record. Even if the Webmasters manage to defeat UV and tie Southwestern University-Phinma at 9-3, the Cobras will still emerge as the second seed by virtue of a better point differential. SWU-Phinma won by 11, 88-77, over UC in the first round while the Webmasters won by just three, 83-80, in the second round.

The top two finishers will earn a twice-to-beat advantage over their opponents in the semifinals, which starts on Monday, July 29, 2019. UV will be taking on USC while SWU-Phinma tangles with UC.

Meanwhile in the first game, the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats seek their second win of this preseason tournament when they battle the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers.

CIT-U is at the bottom of the heap, with a 1-10 card. USPF has just been as miserable, sitting at 3-8 and currently on a five-game slump. The Panthers have yet to win in the second round. /dcb

Games for Today:

4 p.m. – Tough Gear-CIT-U vs. USPF

5:30 p.m. – ARQ-UV vs. Joemangs-UC