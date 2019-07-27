Word of the day, ‘Ghosting’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of the most exciting things about living is you get to learn something new every day, in this case, today, we will be learning about the word “Ghosting”.

Ghosting means you end a personal relationship with someone without giving them closure or an explanation of why you suddenly vanish into thin air.

Lately, “ghosting” has been the talk of the town because of the issue between ABS-CBN stars, Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo, where in one of the interviews with Alonzo she told the media that all of a sudden Anderson decided to stop communicating with her.

Read more: Bea spills real deal with Gerald: ‘He just started not talking to me’

After this statement, the online world burst with reactions from the netizens.

#Ghosting was trending on twitter with various statements from netizens.

Here are some of the tweets that have been circulating about this trending topic #Ghosting.

“Hindi lang sa isang romantic relationship ang #ghosting, it also happens to friendships that just drifted without proper reasons” tweeted Barney Stinson.

“#Ghosting is the worst thing you could do to someone. It leaves the other person in a sad, pitiful state and a feeling of not being enough; they constantly wonder “what did I do wrong?”, It’s a state of not knowing, not being able to have closure,” tweeted doncamote.

“Ghosting is bad and maybe one of the saddest feelings you can cause to a person. It actually questions one’s self-worth that can lead to fear and doubt of taking a risk in love. So stop #ghosting someone. Be true to your intentions,” tweeted Elaii.

These are just some of the sentiments online by some netizens.

So, have you been ghosted or did you ghost someone already? /dbs