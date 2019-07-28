Police after car driver who killed two, injured 1 in Minglanilla highway ‘hit-and-run’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A elderly woman and her granddaughter were killed in what appears to be a case of hit-and-run which happened at around 1 a.m. today, July 28, along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion Ward 2 in Minglanilla town.

Police Master Sergeant Junyl Aber of the Minglanilla Police Station said that Rufina Cuda, 83, no longer made it to the hospital alive while her granddaughter Bea Lyka Cuda, 18, died while undergoing treatment at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Aber said that Rufina and Bea Lyka were on board a motorcycle-for-hire on their way to Cebu City when a speeding black car suddenly hit their motorcycle from behind.

The victims including motorcycle driver Ronito Bacalso, 33, where thrown off the motorcycle.

Aber said that Minglanilla police are now checking Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) recordings from roadside establishments hoping to locate the black car and identify its driver./dcb