Delator takes Green Lancers coaching duties in game vs UC; cherishes experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With neither head coach Gary Cortes or assistant Junel Maglasang in attendance owing to the University of the Visayas’ alumni homecoming celebration, the Green Lancers had no trouble finding a coach to turn to for leadership as Gileant “The Little General” Delator assumed the coaching cudgels in their game against the University of Cebu on Saturday, July 27.

And although Delator’s coaching debut ended in an 87-88 defeat, the speedy guard said the experience was both “overwhelming and exciting.”

“I enjoyed it a lot and I realized the pressure head coaches face with their role,” Delator added.

With the game having no bearing on UV’s standing heading to the semifinal round, Cortes saw it fit to give his wards an exercise in leadership.

“I gave them that task to see if they can handle the pressure and if they can motivate their teammates to play well,” said Cortes, who explained that he couldn’t possibly miss the opportunity of being with all the former Green Lancers.

“I’ll get to coach against UC more in the days to come but to be with the ex-Lancers was awesome. You never know when we will be able to do this next,” he added.

As for Delator, he shares that at the moment, he really can’t see himself being a coach one day. However, he isn’t closing his doors to the opportunity if it presents itself.

“I can’t see myself coaching in the future but if God gives me that opportunity, then why not?” /dcb