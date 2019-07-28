Mantilla shares experience of playing for the UP Fighting Maroons

Cebu City, Philippines— Fresh from their win in the 2019 Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA) Cup, in Taipei, Jaybie Mantilla shares to CDNSportstalk how it feels like to finally be a champion with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

“Nindot ang experience labi na sa akong mga teammates, kay abi nako lisod sila duolon but approachable ra kaayo sila” said Mantilla, during the July 27 tell-all interview in CDNSportstalk, where he described how it was to be like a Fighting Maroon.

(It was a good experience especially with my fellow teammates because I at first thought that they were difficult to deal with but it was the opposite, they were very approachable.)

Read more: Cebuano Mantilla on first game with UP: Feels like heaven

Gelling with the team was not a problem to Mantilla but, rather it was the feeling of being away from home.

“Pag mga one week or two nako didto, sayop man gyud ni akong decision oy, duha ra mi kabouk sa dorm nga kauban gimingaw na dayon ko sa Cebu na homesick ko” said Mantilla.

(After one week or two there, I had doubts about my decision like I thought that I made the wrong decision. I only had one other companion in the dormitory and I really missed Cebu. I felt homesick.)

But as days passed, he turned this weakness into his strength and focused on training and becoming the best version of himself.

It was when the UP Fighting Maroons went to Taiwan when Mantilla felt that he truly belonged to the team.

Read more: Cebuano Mantilla now a champ with UP

Having to play for the UP Fighting Maroons for the first time in an international game, Mantilla finally took home the title as champion.

As good as he dribbles the ball in the court, Mantilla also is good with dribbling his responsibilities as a Sangguniang Kabataan chairman in Barangay Suba in Cebu City.

“I-update man gihapon ko nila sa mga projects and apil gihapon ko sa ilang planning, and pasalamat sad gyud ko sa ilang trust sa akoa and sa akong council nga maningkamot gyud nga makadeliver” he said.

(They still update me on the projects and I am still included in the planning, and I am grateful for their trust on me and my council and that drives us to work hard and deliver these projects.)

Mantilla has only until Monday, July 29 to enjoy his hometown, and he plans on spending it with his family and eat all the Cebuano dishes he misses dearly like, tuslob buwa, larang (stew with coconut milk and spices) and pungko-pungko (street food). /dbs