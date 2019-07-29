Comelec: Voter registration period set Aug. 1 to Sept. 30

MANILA, Philippines – Voter registration will resume on August 1 even as President Rodrigo Duterte called for the postponement of the 2020 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections during his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

In a Twitter post Monday, Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesman James Jimenez reminded aspiring voters that the poll body will open the voter registration period from August 1 to September 30, 2019.

“ATTN: #VoterReg2019 starts on 1 August 2019. All @COMELEC field offices; all applications: all week except Sundays. Yes, there will be satellite registrations in malls – please stay tuned for announcements on satellite registration locations,” Jimenez wrote.

The announcement came even after Duterte’s call for the postponement of the barangay and SK elections from 2020 to 2022.

In October 2017, the President signed into law Republic Act 10952 postponing the Oct. 23, 2017 barangay and SK elections until the second Monday of May 2018.

It also scheduled the next synchronized barangay and SK elections on the second Monday of May 2020 and every three years thereafter.

Relative to this, the Comelec on July 18, 2019, promulgated Resolution No. 10549 or the rules and regulations on the resumption of the system of continuing registration of voters for the 2020 barangay and SK elections. /gsg