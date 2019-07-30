CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP IN PHOTOS: UV vs. USC (college)

By Gerard Vincent Francisco, Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 30,2019 - 12:57 PM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are back in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup Finals after defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Monday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Here are some of the scenes from the game:

UV’s Jiesel Tarrosa and USC’s Roosvelt Jidenggao go airborne as they try to get ball possession. | Gerard Francisco

UV’s Michael Maestre attempts a shoot over USC’s Kenneth Brillo. | Gerard Francisco

UV’s Lass Coulibally attempts a steal the ball against USC’s  Sommy Managor. | Gerard Francisco

Kenneth Brillo of USC  steals the ball from the UV side.  | Gerard Francisco

UV’s Gileant Delator shoots a fade away jumper against the Warriors. | Gerard Francisco

Lass Coulibally throws it down with a dunk against the USC defense. | Jonas Panerio

