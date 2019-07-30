CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP IN PHOTOS: UV vs. USC (college)
By Gerard Vincent Francisco, Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 30,2019 - 12:57 PM
Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are back in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup Finals after defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Monday night at the Cebu Coliseum.
Read about it here: UV makes it to Partner’s Cup Finals in style
Here are some of the scenes from the game:
