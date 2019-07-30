CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP IN PHOTOS: Ateneo de Cebu vs. UV (juniors)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 30,2019 - 12:48 PM

Cebu City, Philippines–The Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles kept their Cesafi Partner’s Cup Finals hopes alive with a thrilling victory over the University of Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Monday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Check out some of the action of the game from these photos:

UV’s Albert Sacayan goes for a contested jumper | Jonas Panerio

Christin Alilin of UV is double teamed by Ateneo de Cebu players. | Jonas Panerio

Former Ateneo de Cebu and now UAAP players Jed Colonia, Eroll Pastor and Andre Chua cheer their alma mater on. | Jonas Panerio

LA Casinillo of Ateneo de Cebu cuts to the basket for an easy layup. | Jonas Panerio

Ateneo de Cebu’s Michael Boniel soars for a layup. | Jonas Panerio

Ariel Dinglasan of Ateneo de Cebu attempts to make an inbound pass against Maynard Bajo of the Baby Lancers | Gerard Francisco

