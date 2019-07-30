CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP IN PHOTOS: Ateneo de Cebu vs. UV (juniors)
Cebu City, Philippines–The Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles kept their Cesafi Partner’s Cup Finals hopes alive with a thrilling victory over the University of Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Monday night at the Cebu Coliseum.
Read here: Magis Eagles keep finals spot hopes alive with win against Baby Lancers
Check out some of the action of the game from these photos:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.