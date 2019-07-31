Green warrior: Be inspired with this netizen’s determination in caring for Mother Earth

Cebu City, Philippines— In 2015, environmentalist Tony Galon started the 5-piece daily habit movement in Cebu in the hopes of spreading awareness on proper garbage disposal.

The movement was meant to challenge the public to pick up at least five pieces of trash scattered around us every day and properly dispose them.

Galon’s movement has since spread to some parts of the world but one person here in the Philippines caught his attention for his consistency.

Enter Edgar Vocal, 58, from Davao City, who has been a consistent advocate of the movement since November 14, 2016. He hasn’t missed a single day of the 5-piece daily habit and is currently on day 986.

“I just [want] to help the advocacy of Tony Galon,” Vocal told CDN Digital via Facebook Messenger.

He shares his 5-piece daily habit every day through posts in his Facebook account, which he captions with verses from the Bible,

Galon said he is very inspired and delighted with Vocal’s determination to make a change for the environment.

“Touched kay ko ani iyang gibuhat kay siya gyud ang naka everyday habit. He is also a runner. At first wala siya kasabot ani. When i introduced the Basura Run sa Davao City nag ka talk mi ani niya then na explain nako niya. From that time daily na gyud siya mamunit and mag post” shared Galon.

(I am really touched with what he has done. He is also a runner. At first, he did not get the gist of the movement, but when I introduced the Basure Run in Davao City, I got to explain to him the movement. From that time, he did it daily and shows it online.)

He also told CDN Digital that aside from Davao, the movement has reached Butuan City, Toledo City, Malaysia, and Mexico, to name a few. /bmjo