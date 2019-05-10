Chan orders probe on ‘failure’ of some Lapu brgys to collect garbage within their jurisdiction

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan posted a video on the city’s official Facebook page this morning, July 31, to raise a concern on the alleged failure of some barangays to collect garbage within their areas of responsibility.

Chan said he already directed the City Environment and National Resources Office (Cenro) and the Environmental and Sanitation Management Committee to look into the matter.

He wanted the concern addressed in the next 24-hours.

“Panawagan sa tanang barangay nga atong i-regular ang pag kolekta sa basura. Nakadawat kita ug mga reklamo nga adunay mga barangay nga wala mangulekta ug basura,” Chan said in a video posted on the Lapu-Lapu City Government -Chan Administration Facebook age at 10 a.m. today.

(I am appealing to all the barangays to regularly collect garbage within your respective jurisdictions. I have been getting complaints on the failure of some barangays to religiously collect garbage.)

“Akong gi mandu-an ang Cenro ug ang Environmental and Sanitation Management Committee sa pag susi sa mga ka barangayan ug akong hatagan ug 24 oras sa pag resulbar sa maong problema,” he added.

(I already directed Cenro and the Environmental and Sanitation Management Committee to look into the matter and resolve the issue in the next 24-hours.)