Cebuana Sheryn Regis to perform with Filipino artists in Toronto

Cebu City, Philippines—The Filipinos will once again hear the Crystal Voice of Asia Sheryn Regis performing live in Toronto, Canada.

The Cebuana singer confirmed to CDN Digital that she will take part in “Taste of Manila” at the Little Manila in Toronto on August 17 and 18, 2019 with fellow Filipino stars.

“When I am outside the Philipines performing for Filipinos and non-Filipinos, I always make sure that I will perform songs that will remind them how beautiful Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is,” Regis said.

The Cebuana singer is expected to belt out her own original and upbeat songs during her performances.

She is the voice behind the hit songs, “Come in Out of the Rain,” “Maybe,” and “Kailan Kaya.”

This will be her second time to perform in Toronto after she held a concert last February 3, 2018.

According to its official page, “Taste of Manila” is a street festival that showcases Filipino culture and cuisine in Canada.

“It feels amazing because I will be able to work with the other Filipino artists,” she said.

Completing the Filipino artists in “Taste of Manila” are Randy Santiago, Iñigo Pascual, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ruby Ibarra, August Rigo, riVerse, and DJ Tilt.

Regis said she is excited to be reunited with Santiago.

“I look forward to bond and talk with Kuya Randy Santiago again since I have worked with him many times the past years not just in the Philippines but in many different countries like we had in Europe and in the Middle East,” she said.

Regis rose to fame when she finished runner-up in ABS-CBN’s “Star in a Million” in 2003.

In 2004, she represented the Philippines in the Voice of Asia held in Kazakhstan, where she finished second place.

Regis and her family then moved to Houston, Texas in 2010.

Currently, she works as a part-time teacher for pre-kindergarten to middle school in Texas and one of the hosts in daytime show called, “Chit Chat Houston” in the local American television channel KUBE 57. /bmjo