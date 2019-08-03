When sleep takes over…have you had this experience?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Have you ever set your mind on accomplishing a certain task but sleep took over?

This is exactly what happened to Chazel Amorio, 18, a first year college student of Silliman University in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

In her commitment to be a responsible student and pass her exams, Amorio set her mind on studying at 9 p.m. She even had handouts on her hands, ready to tackle another round of academic learning.

But guess what her roomate, Iris Bacon, saw when she entered the room?

A sleeping Amorio who appeared to be reading her study materials.

“This happened at our apartment on August 1 at around 11 pm. I was already doing my assignment at that time then I went back to our room after finishing my assignment when I found her sleeping holding the papers just exactly as seen in the photo that I took of her,” says Bacon.

Amorio, a first-year Accountancy student, started studying at around 9:30 p.m.

Bacon decided to go back to their room to rest at around 11:00 p.m. where she saw Amorio already sleeping.

“It was so funny because it showed how she wanted to study but was just so sleepy,” says Bacon.

” She woke up at around three in the morning realizing that she was not yet finished studying so she got back up and studied again,” shares Bacon.

Amorio’s sleeping photo, which Bacon posted on Facebook, has the caption: “Kita ra ta’s akong damgo, notes.”

This translates to: I’ll see you in my dreams, notes.

The post tickled the funny bones of the online world especially those who have had the” sleeping with notes” experience.

Ann Ordesta’s comment reads: “Every single time.. Sometimes laptop pa gali.

Another amused follower, Gwen Engracia, tagged Mel Chajara and wrote, “Me after five minutes of studying.”

The post reached 542 comments, 2,600 reactions, and 9,300 shares as of August 3 at 9:31 a.m.

Note that Bacon asked Amorio’s permission to post the photo so no bullying happened here.

This photo proves one thing: Amorio’s parents should be proud. They have a daughter who is hardworking and puts in effort to maximize the opportunity given to her.

Have you had a similar experience? Tell us about it! /celr