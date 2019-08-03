Cebu takes on Navotas in MPBL game on August 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The reeling Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will try to arrest a two-game skid when they take on the Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Navotas Sports Complex.

Tip-off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. with Cebu looking to improve on their 3-5 win-loss record and gather some momentum heading to their first home game of the season on August 10 against Muntinlupa at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

“We are hungry to get the win because we need it for our upcoming home game so that our morale will be high when we come back to play in front of our home fans,” said promising big man William McAloney.

McAloney has undoubtedly been the team’s best player this season with his double-double average of 14 points and 11 rebounds per outing.

Cebu is coming off a deflating 67-73 loss to the Makati Super Crunch in a game where they tried to rally from a double-digit deficit only to be stopped in the end by, ironically, the play of Cebuano Joseph Sedurifa, who scored crucial points to elevate Makati to the win.

McAloney said that he and the rest of the Sharks must play with poise in order to get the win against a team led by former pro Ryan Buenafe and two Cebu standouts in Brylle Meca — formerly of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation — and Elmer Mykiel Cabahug, the ex-University of the Visayas marksman, who also happens to be the son of former PBA great, Elmer Cabahug.

“We need to be patient and communicate better on the floor, especially on the defensive end. I think it’s important that we do those things,” said McAloney. / celr