Police starts ‘rugby tokhang’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sellers and suppliers of the solvent, rugby, better stop their trade or risk being imprisoned.

On Friday, August 2, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had initiated the crackdown of the selling of rugby, a solvent use to repair shoes, to children and minors.

Rugby, also called an inhalant, suppresses hunger pangs and depression.

This is another phase of tokhang, the term that refers to the act of knocking (toktok) on one’s door and asking (hangyo) the suspected drug user or pusher to surrender.

It is no secret that the so-called “rugby boys” are present on the streets of Cebu.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, CCPO director, said the August 2 operations in Barangay Ermita rescued 17 minors and an adult, who was selling the solvent.

Police caught Dorico Cahulogan, 21, selling rugby to minors.

He is currently detained at the Carbon Police Station and is facing the charges under Presidential Decree 1619 or the unauthorized sale to minors of volatile substances.

The August 2 operation is part of Mayor Edgardo Labella’s campaign to eliminate children using rugby on the streets of Cebu.

Labella is working with police to solve the issue.

Vinluan said those who will be caught selling volatile solvents such as rugby will be apprehended and imprisoned.

As the police work on rescuing minor children from rugby use, Vinluan said they will see to it that cases are filed against the sellers and suppliers

“Kakasohan naman yang mga yan. Bakit sila nag bebenta? Imposibleng benta ka lang ng benta hindi mo alam benebentahan mo ang dungis-dungis,” said Vinluan.

(We will file a case against them. Why are they selling [to these children] ? it’s impossible to not know who they are selling to when they see that those buying from them have grubby faces.)

Parents of these minors, who are found to be negligent of their roles to guide their children, will also face charges.

“Pag meron na po tayong facilities na pwedeng kumalinga sa mga batang to, kakasohan ko lahat ng magulang ng child abuse,” said Vinluan.

(When we have facilities which can take care to these children, I will file child abuse casew against those parents.)

The rescued minors from the August 2 have been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Services.

The minors will undergo assessment for recording purposes.

After which, they will be returned to their respective homes. / celr