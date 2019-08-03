Four teams battle for third places in CESAFI Partner’s Cup 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Four teams will try to salvage third place in the high school and college divisions of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The ARQ-University of the Visayas Baby Lancers will face off against the Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu Baby Webmasters, hoping to bring home third place honors after their disastrous showing in the semifinals.

Locked in as the top seed after compiling an unbeaten record in the elimination round, UV suddenly sputtered in the semifinal round and got beaten twice by the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu.

UC, on the other hand, fell short in their bid to make the semis after they got beaten by the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars in the rubbermatch last Thursday, August 1.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos Warriors and the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu will tangle for third place in the collegiate division.

USC got ousted by the UV Green Lancers while UC was blown away by the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras in their respective semifinal matches.

Here’s your games guide for Saturday, August 3 at the Cebu Coliseum:

4 p.m. — Hotel Fortuna-UC vs. ARQ-UV (HS)

5:30 p.m. — Cebu Landmasters-USC vs. Joemangs-UC