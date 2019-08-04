Kyocera Frontiers bag 2nd straight win in Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball Season 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Kyocera Frontiers leaned on their dynamic duo of Ariel Edera and Matthew Grafilo to rip the Author Solutions Inc. Hardbacks apart, 94-84, in the Evo League division of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball Season 15 on Saturday evening, August 3, at the City Sports Club-Cebu Gym.

Edera scored a whopping 39 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while Grafilo, a former University of Cebu Webmaster, added 25 points, four boards, six assists and four steals, to help Kyocera notch their second straight win.

Also getting their second straight victory were the Fluor Pandas, which won over the Results Newtown Spartans, 69-63. Ryan Miano led the way for the Pandas with 22 points and was backed up by Arnel Yungco and George William Anciano, who notched 17 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Shearwater Health Crusaders also blew out the CTC-BPO Trojans, 57-28, while the Optum Knights nipped the Dyninno Jets, 56-50.

Meanwhile in the Elite Classic division, the Fusion BPO Dragons crushed the Wipro Tigers, 79-64. Janille Kristianne Bantilan had 23 points, seven assists and two rebounds to help the Dragons get the win in comfortable fashion.

Fusion’s top gun Nino Belande managed just seven points but still nearly got a rare quadruple-double with 11 rebounds, nine steals and six assists. /dcb