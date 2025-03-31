Cesafi to hold fun run, All-Star Game to celebrate silver anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two exciting sports events will add flair to the 25th anniversary celebration of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) this coming August.

Cesafi official Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, who also serves as the tournament director of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL), revealed that four main activities, including two newly-added events, will highlight Cesafi’s silver anniversary and kick off its 25th season.

The first activity is the highly anticipated “Cesafi Fun Run,” with details on the venue and distances to be announced soon.

One of the biggest highlights of the celebration will be an exhibition fundraising game featuring Cebuano basketball legends. Elmer “Boy” Cabahug and the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will square off against Ruel Gomez and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in a nostalgic matchup showcasing Cesafi’s former star cagers. The exhibition game is set for August 21, with the venue to be confirmed later.

On August 22, Cesafi will honor its first batch of Hall of Famers during a formal awarding ceremony at the Grand Ballroom of Citadines Hotel.

Member schools are encouraged to nominate outstanding alumni athletes who have made significant contributions to Cebu’s premier inter-school league.

These events will serve as a thrilling prelude to the grand opening of Cesafi Season 25 on August 23 at the Cebu Coliseum.

