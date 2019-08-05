ARQ Builders, NJEB Construction in DBL Finals

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders and NJEB Construction made their way to the finals of the Duterte Basketball League after they hurdled their respective semifinal opponents on Sunday evening, August 4, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

ARQ toppled Tito’s Kitchen, 63-57, thanks to the sensational performance of Christopher Obeso who had 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Tito’s Kitchen tried to fight back behind the efforts of Oliver Sanoy and Airland Tulda, who combined to score 26 markers but could not finish off the job in the end.

NJEB, on the other hand, trounced the Huskies, 96-85.

Jie Dablo and Romar Gonzaga proved to be a awesome twosome as the former had 33 points and five rebounds while the latter produced 21 points to carry NJEB to the win and into the best-of-three championship series, which begins on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the same venue.

Rex Tuazon led the Huskies with 29 points while Toytoy Minoza and Edson Tabar had 19 markers apiece. /bmjo