Bohol, Cebu among places highlighted by Australian YouTuber in trip to PH

Cebu City, Philippines— The Philippines is among the places people from around the world want to visit.

The beaches, food, culture, and people make the Philippines a top choice for tourists.

And when it comes to top tourists destinations in the country, Cebu and Bohol are always in the conversation.

This was proven a week ago when a famous YouTuber released a video about his trip to the Philippines.

Benn Tk, an Australian YouTuber who has 274,011 subscribers, featured some parts of the Philippines in his video entitled, “Philippines – Land of enchanted Islands | Epic Cinematic” and among the clips included in the video were those taken from the two Central Visayas provinces.

In his five-minute video, he showcased the last frontier of the Philippines Palawan, surfing haven Siargao, the small island of Bohol, and the Queen City of the South Cebu.

The video was viewed 329,355 times as of Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Some scenes of his trip included Badian’s Kawasan Falls, Oslob’s gentle giant whale shark, and Bohol’s Chocolate Hills.

Aside from the different places featured in the video, his cinematography skills in showing a new face to tourist destinations in the country was also worth commending. /bmjo