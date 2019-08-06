PHOTO GALLERY: Cebu Province celebrates 450th founding anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The celebration of Cebu Province’s 450th founding anniversary began on Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds.
The celebration started with a flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. that was attended by provincial officials, mayors and representatives of the different components towns and cities of the province.
Leading the opening was Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio also graced the event.
Here are images during the opening day:
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (left) and Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia (right) plant a tree at the West Wing of the Cebu Provincial Capitol this morning, August 6. | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Students from the University of Cebu – Marine Education and Training Center (UC – METC) prepare for the early morning flag raising ceremony. | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Vice Governor Hilario Davide III attends the flag raising ceremony held at the Capitol grounds. | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Governor Gwendolyn Garcia (right) shares a light moment with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Davao Mayor Sara Duterte joined Gov. Gwen Garcia and Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III during the ribbon cutting to formally open the annual “Tabo sa Kapitolyo.” | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Cebu province mayors and vice mayors raise the flags of their respective localities. | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia greets Vice Governor Hilario Davide II and Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama. | Gerard Vincent Francisco
