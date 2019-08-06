PHOTO GALLERY: Cebu Province celebrates 450th founding anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The celebration of Cebu Province’s 450th founding anniversary began on Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds.

Read more: Month-long celebration of Cebu Province’s founding anniversary begins

The celebration started with a flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. that was attended by provincial officials, mayors and representatives of the different components towns and cities of the province.

Leading the opening was Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio also graced the event.

Here are images during the opening day: