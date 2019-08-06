Police seize P300K worth of illegal drugs from two women in Lorega San Miguel 

Cebu City Philippines—Two women were arrested in a joint anti-drugs operation in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Lorega San Miguel here on Monday evening, August 5, 2019.

The operation conducted by members of the Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Visayas (Special Operations Unit-5) and Parian Police Station at around 10 p.m. led to the arrest of Rodeliza Mabaga and Maricel Dalugdug.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, PDEG Visayas chief, said Mabaga, 35, and a mother of five children, was the target of the operation. Dalugdug, 36, was pointed by the police as Mabaga’s cohort and friend.

An estimated 45 grams suspected shabu worth around P306,000 was recovered from Mabaga.

Police said Mabaga belongs to a drug syndicate group in Cebu but they won’t divulge the name of the group yet.

A case for violation of section 5 and 11, article 2 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) will be filed against both suspects, who are temporary detained at the Abellana Police Station. /bmjo