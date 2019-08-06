Cebu City Rider Omega Triathlon Team ready for Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Rider Omega Triathlon Team is raring to test its wares in the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines this Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, Cebu.

Head Coach Franz Baguio said the team already started tapering in their training last Monday, August 5, 2019 with the big race just a handful of days away.

“Everyone in the team is working hard to represent Cebu City in this international race,” said Baguio, who is an International Triathlon Union (ITU) Level 1 coach. “All is set for the team. Wishing everything goes well as planned. Everyone in the team has prepared and trained hard for this race.”

The team has two elite racers—Banjo Norte, who will be gunning for his third Asian Elite title, and Jorry Ycong.

Ycong won the Asian Elite title in the inaugural Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao in 2018 but has never won the title here in Cebu.

The team also has several members competing in the age group categories including Baguio.

These are Jonathan Pagaura, Vic Montebon, Justice Sousa, Alton Lorenzo Amor, Paul Jake Castillo, Cianyl Gonzalez, Katherine Jumapao, Lorna Amor, Marivic Tan, June Marq Ocaña, Fr. Jean-Christophe Covacho, and Christopher Capistrano.

They also have two entries in the Mixed Relay division. One team will be manned by Karen Mae Indaya, Jessie “Donkey” Sanchez and Jonel Arnel Emia, while the other will be composed of Stella Marie Matutina, Lee Stephen Fat, and April Eloisa Ylanan.

The triumvirate of Indaya, Sanchez and Emia won the Mixed Relay title in the 2019 Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao held last March.

The Cebu City Rider Omega Triathlon Team has been joining other races such as the recent Sogod 8080 and Penong’s 5150 as part of its build-up for the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines. /bmjo