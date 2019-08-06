Lines that make your men feel loved

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Where we stand, girlfriends are the alpha in relationships.

But at times, the all-too-powerful female energy can be too much for the men in the relationship.

Given that you should be in a loving, sharing relationship, making your partner feel loved and respected is fair, right?

We’re not saying you clean up your boyfriend’s room or do his laundry. But from time to time, they do deserve kind gestures and sweet messages.

So on this rainy day, allow us to take off our armours and lay down our shields as we give you some of the words that will put a smile on your boyfriends’ faces:

I am sorry. We get it. These are three difficult words to utter. This sentence takes a lot of effort but, ladies, sometimes we just need to wave the white flag and give our pride a vacation especially when it is our fault. And you know it! So come on girl, “Say you’re sorry.” Who knows you might get the tallest cup of milk tea afterwards?

Have fun with your friends. No sarcasm here whatsoever. Let them go out and have fun with their friends! Trust your man that he won’t do any monkey business with his friends. He needs his guy pals too as much as you need your girl friends. Let him breathe. Accept that his world does not just revolve around you.

I know where to eat. A decisive woman who knows what she wants! There you go girl! Too many couples experienced this: that choosing a restaurant and not agreeing where to go because the woman said “It’s up to you” can lead to fighting. We know you like drama, but spare your men from it! Decide where you want to eat and most likely, he will just oblige. Why? Because he is hungry! If he does suggest a different place, listen. Find a common ground. Compromise, sister.

I love you. We understand that speaking the words of love may not be your love language but do say these words from time to time. Men needs to be constantly reminded that they are loved and appreciated. Of course, what are words without actions. Do both and you’ll have a relationship that lasts.

I am proud of you. Men, in general, are not big on celebrating small victories. But it’s your duty as a girlfriend to always back him up and express how proud you are of him. A completed project or a promotion… small or big achievement, celebrate them and make him feel that you cherish him. Being in a relationship is not a competition, build each other up by backing each other up.

Ladies, it’s a relationship of two. There is a reason why they say “it takes two to tango.” They may be our knights in shining armors, strong and ready to serve. But let us not get caught in our selfish bubbles and think that we are the only ones who should be treated like royalty.

The more you give, the more you receive. So go ahead and let your men feel that they are loved. Say those words and truly mean them! / celr