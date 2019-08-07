Cebu alternative rock band Bottle Rocket to launch self-produced single on Aug. 16

Cebu City, Philippines – A Cebuano alternative rock band is set to launch its self-produced debut single on Friday, August 16, 2019, in a restaurant bar in Cebu City.

Miguel Lim, the vocalist, and guitarist of Bottle Rocket confirmed to CDN Digital that the band will release the song, “Come Crashing.”

“It is definitely surreal to be releasing this single,” said Lim, who also wrote the song.

According to Lim, “Come Crashing” is all about getting tired of waiting for things to happen and taking matters into your own hands.

Lim shared this was the way he felt in early 2018.

“I was not really excited about my job, to put it mildly. I had difficult planning for a future for myself,” he said.

Lim also revealed that he felt burned out that time that is why he used it as an inspiration for “Come Crashing.”

Bottle Rocket started with Lim as its sole member. It released its first song titled, “Doomed” in 2016.

The same year, Lim recruited bassist Erwin Batucan and noted drummer Jeriel Laraño.

Bottle Rocket also currently signed with Melt Records and is set to release their first album within 2019. /bmjo