High-value target, four others nabbed in Talisay City drug bust

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a high-value target in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Tambis, Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, Cebu, on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019.

Police seized 34.21 grams of suspected shabu worth P232,628 from the target, Martin Pardello Canales, 36 years old and a resident of Barangay Pooc.

Also arrested were four others who were caught inside the house of Canales, which the police raided after the arrest. The four were also caught in possession of sachets of suspected illegal drugs.

The four were identified as Jayson Cañizares, Rodel Restauro, Rosval Restauro, and Welbert Abasial.

According to Police Major Ildifonso Miranda Jr., Deputy Chief Police for Community Relations of the CPPO, they have been monitoring Canales for weeks now after they confirmed his illegal activities with the help of concerned citizens.

The suspects, who are facing charges for violation of Article II, sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Act), were brought to the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the CPPO in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, where they will be detained pending the filing of charges. /bmjo