MCIA wins award as breastfeeding friendly airport

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) was recognized as a Breastfeeding Friendly Public Place by the Philippine Pediatric Society (PPS) during the 7th Breastfeeding Congress and the 1st Asia-Pacific Breastfeeding Conference held at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel today, August 7.

The award recognizes MCIA’s efforts in providing a welcoming and safe space for breastfeeding mothers and their families at the airport, said a statement released this afternoon by the GMR MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corporation and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

“The baby care room was one of the significant changes introduced to MCIA after we had our first Airport User’s Forum (AUF) and this award recognizes the result of that successful collaboration. Moreover, this is a testament of our commitment to continue transforming MCIA as the world’s friendliest resort-themed airport,” said GMCAC chief executive advisor Andrew Acquaah-Harrison.

From feedbacks and insights gathered from the AUF, the baby care room was redesigned into a welcoming, clean, and friendly facility where mothers can safely and comfortably attend to their children.

The baby care room in MCIA’s Terminal 1 was opened in May 2016. This features four breastfeeding cubicles with curtain partitions to provide privacy to the breastfeeding mother and her infant. It also has lavatories for handwashing and sanitizing breast milk containers; a refrigerator and a microwave oven for storing and reheating breast milk; and nappy changing stations.

A FIDS (flight information display system) monitor was also installed there so mothers can keep track of their flights without having to go out from the baby care room.

The facility may also be used by mothers who are working at the airport because this is open daily and can be found at Terminals 1 and 2.

Airport User’s Forum

With the vision of transforming the traveling experience and providing a friendly service to its passengers, GMCAC invited different airport users to share their feedback and suggestions in the AUF forum..

Launched in August 2015, the AUF forms part of GMCAC’s stakeholder engagement initiatives where it endeavors to seek feedback from airport users to ensure that the airport’s improvements and development meet the needs of passengers with specific traveling needs and requirements.

“This initiative is designed to go beyond the traditional approach of the airport operator carrying out improvements without consultation and feedback from community users,” Harrison said.