Carmen, Bohol bags top nutrition award in CV; Carcar, Argao are most improved LGUs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A city and a town in Cebu province are among the local government units in Central Visays recognized by the National Nutrition Council for including nutrition in their programs to address malnutrition and other nutrition-related conditions in their localities.

Carcar City and Argao town in Cebu province were recognized as Most Improved LGUs during the 2019 Grand Nutrition Awards held at Bai Hotel in Mandaue City on August 9.

However, the municipality of Carmen, Bohol province got the top recognition this year — it’s third year in a row — as an Outstanding Municipality in the Region Green Banner.

The award earned Carmen town a crown award and a cash prize of P500,000 which will be given to them on August 30 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, Manila.

RNET, MELLPI

Dr. Parolita Mission, regional nutrition program coordinator of NNC-7, said that contenders for the consistent regional outstanding winner in Nutrition Award this year had undergone assessment and evaluation through the Regional Nutrition Evaluation Team (RNET).

The agency is using a Monitoring and Evaluation of Local Level Plan Implementation (MELLPI) tool in selecting this year’s winners.

Mission said that LGUs should be efficient and effective in implementing their Plan of Action for Nutrition in addressing nutrition problems such as malnutrition, stunting, and obesity.

“Ingon lagi ta, dili man mahimo nga walay plan kay otherwise dili pod ma-releasan og budget. So mao gani nang gipanghingusgan gyud nato nga maka-Local Nutrition Planning gyud ang mga LGUs kay para mao manay isud nila sa ilang local development plan ug investment plan para naa gyuy segurado nga pondo,” Mission said.

Fifty percent of the score comes from their Local Nutrition Plan, which includes budget appropriation, while the rest lies on how they accomplish the plan and its impact and interventions in improving their constituents’ nutritional status.

Cooperation is key

Jocelyn Sombrio, Carmen municipal councilor and chairman of the committee on health, told reporters that cooperation from the grassroots to the LGU was their key in maintaining and improving the municipality’s nutrition situation.

“Cooperation from the grassroots level to LGU, mao nay na-maintain sa among mayor, kun unsa ang mga plans ug programs bahin sa nutrition kay nagkasinabot man ang mga barangay ug ang LGU sa tinabangay ug budgeting,” Sombrio said.

The town is also implementing Project Ricardo, which means “Rehabilitation, Immediate Care, Appropriate Restoration of Health and Dedicate to All, Through Observation and Follow-up.”

Due to this, the town will now be assessed and evaluated by the central office of NNC, wherein if they continue to maintain such status for another three years, they will receive the “Nutrition Honor Award” which is the highest award that NNC can give.

Scale-up

Dr. Azucena Dayanghirang, OIC executive director of NNC, however advised the town to scale-up, through increasing their coverage, efforts and budgeting for nutrition related programs and projects.

“When you say scale-up, lahat po, this is not business as usual but business unusual. If you act 24/27, more than 24/27 if you can,” Dayanghirang said.

She added that they will be raising their standards in evaluating the town with additional requirements and indicators.

Aside from Carmen, Bohol, the Municipality of Enrique Villanueva in Siquijor Province also garnered the Most Improved LGU award; Barangay Boctol in Balililhan town, Bohol won the Most Outstanding Barangay in the Region award; and Juanita Hinay of Barangay Bool in Tagbilaran City, Bohol was recognized the the Regional Outstanding Barangay Nutrition Scholar./dbs