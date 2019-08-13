Palace to Filipinos amid Hong Kong protests: It’s not the right time to go there

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang urged Filipinos to postpone their planned travel to Hong Kong due to ongoing unrest and massive demonstrations there.

Hong Kong has been gripped by raging protests for weeks now against an extradition bill that will allow the extradition of suspects to China.

While the Philippine government has not issued a travel ban, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Filipinos should reconsider going there for now.

“Kung gusto mong pumunta ngayon sa Hong Kong, this is not the right time to go there kasi ‘yong flight mo biglang naka-cancel,” Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

“Eh ‘di avoid muna going there. That’s the advice. Kasi you’re not sure whether you’re going to reach Hong Kong in the first place,” he added.

Hong Kong International Airport canceled all flights out of Hong Kong on Monday after thousands of demonstrators descended on the airport, creating chaos in the area. /je