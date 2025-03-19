Bogo City eyes CVIRAA, Palaro hosting with new track oval

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City in northern Cebu is set to unveil its top-notch multi-sports facility, boasting a fully rubberized 400-meter track oval that aims to level up the city’s position as a premier sports destination.

On Tuesday, the city government revealed the artist’s rendition of the 20-hectare facility, sparking excitement across Cebu’s sports community.

In a statement, the city government said that the project’s primary goal is to establish a sports complex capable of hosting large-scale athletic events.

READ: CCSC’s rubberized track oval shows ‘visible signs’ of damage

The facility will be built on a 20-hectare lot owned by the city, located in Brgy. Cogon. It will provide top-tier facilities for athletes, coaches, and event organizers, ensuring that Bogo City becomes an ideal venue for various competitions.

Bogo City has set its sights on hosting not just the Provincial Meet and the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) but also the prestigious Palarong Pambansa upon the project’s completion.

READ: Cesafi pre-season tournament opens in Bogo City on Sept. 2

SPORTS TOURISM

In addition to positioning itself as a hub for major sporting events, the city aims to boost its sports tourism, attracting visitors from various provinces. Most importantly, the facility will serve local athletes by providing a top-notch venue to hone their skills and inspire the youth to engage in sports.

The project, which the city will fund with a budget of P309,988,725.56, will feature a football field, a grandstand, a long jump facility, and a perimeter fence to ensure safety and security. The sports complex, which will cover a total floor area of 6,920.50 square meters, is expected to be completed within a year.

READ: Athlete injured in Cebu City Sports Center track oval seeks P880,000 in damages

Upon completion, the facility’s highlight will be the 400-meter fully rubberized track oval, which will utilize top-grade materials imported from Germany to meet international standards.

This ambitious project is the brainchild of Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez, whose leadership and vision aim to establish Bogo City as a prime venue for both local and national sports events.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP