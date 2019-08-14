FB group encourages netizens to join new challenge to help save Mother Earth

Cebu City, Philippines— Up for another challenge for the sake of Mother Earth?

Facebook group “We don’t deserve this planet” has a new challenge for everyone as it continues in its mission to save Mother Earth.

The group is starting the #ChallengeForChange. In this challenge, the group asks netizens to take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance.

After that, one can start a cleanup drive for that area with the help of others.

The bigger the area or place, the better, so that a lot of people can join in the cleaning and it could also amplify the cause of the cleanup.

After cleaning up the area, take another photo and post it with the old photo, like a before-and-after collage, and include #WeDontDeserveThisPlanet in the caption.

Let this be the hottest trend today and so we, too, can stand for Mother Earth in our own little way.

Let us know if you have a place in mind that you think needs to be cleaned up and maybe a we can get a lot of people to help in this challenge.

Remember, baby steps like this can help achieve a greater goal towards saving Mother Earth. /bmjo