Talisay officials allow skaters use of City Hall parking area for weekend practices

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Skaters will already be allowed use of the parking area of the Talisay City Hall especially the portion fronting the Civil Service Building for their weekend practices.

The announcement was made this morning, August 14, in a Facebook post by the City Sports Commission.

“Sa tanan Talisay Skaters sugod karong Sabado ug Dominggo alas 10 sa buntag hantud alas 5 sa hapon, pwede na mo

makagamit sa parking area atubangan sa Civil Service Building. Thanks :),” the post said.

On August 13, Dr. Jomar Rubio, the executive secretary to Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, wrote Civil Security Unit (CSU) head Randy Capa to seek permission for skaters to be allowed use of the City Hall grounds on weekends.

“(The) purpose of which is to abstain the youth from illegal activities by engaging (in) ESPORT,” says the City Sports Commission FB post.