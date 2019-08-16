Posh looks from ukay-ukay finds

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s payday week!

For fashionistas out there, the temptation to splurge and buy the most stylish outfits in shops found in malls is too strong to ignore.

But for Gail Geriane, a freelance photographer from Catarman town in Northern Samar, a fashionista does not need to shop for endless hours and end up with clothes bearing hefty price tags.

Instead, Gail opts for the ever-present and cheap treasure trove of good finds.

Where is this place specifically?

Where else but the ukay-ukay stores!

Fashion haven

Ukay-ukay stores are found everywhere in Cebu City.

They vary from the open-air stores such as the ones you can find at the Carbon Public Market.

The more comfortable ones, because they are air-conditioned spaces, can be found in buildings and strip malls.

Gail, who takes on projects in Cebu City, says there is much to be desired in ukay-ukay stores especially for fashion-conscious individuals.

For Gail, ukay-ukay stores is where budget-conscious fashionistas can find outfits which can adapt different looks may it be classic or avant-garde.

“I like looking for styling items in ukay stores because I usually find the material I want there. Plus, the stores are accessible and [the clothes are] incredibly cheap,” she said.

The best part about shopping in ukay-ukay stores is the excitement it brings with not knowing what you will find.

Unleash your creativity as you plan out outfits and ensembles for your a dinner date, casual meeting or a high-profile presentation. You can even find ideas for beach attire at your favorite ukay-ukay stores!

After all, Cebu is where you can have your perpetual summer.

If you have not explored any ukay-ukay stores, this is the perfect time to go and check them out!

A gentle reminder though: before you go and explore these thrift stores around the city, it’s best if you have outfit pegs in mind; the looks which you want to achieve to guide you in searching for your next big, fashion haul.

The most important tip of all?

Wear comfortable clothes and stock up on patience. You will need a lot of it as you go through piles and piles of clothes.

From your ukay-ukay finds, you can get all styled up and dolled up at a fraction of the cost you would spend in malls or specialty shops.

Remember: it doesn’t really matter how much you wear but how you wear it. / celr