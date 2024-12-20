Cebu’s Leo Maquiling named UAAP ‘Best Striker’

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines— Cebuano Leo Maquiling, was named the “Best Striker” of the UAAP Season, capping off a remarkable year that saw him lead the Ateneo Blue Eagles to the finals.

Maquiling, a former Palarong Pambansa gold medalist and Cesafi high school champion, has been a consistent force for his team, and his leadership and scoring ability were on full display in Ateneo’s thrilling run to the championship match.

Despite Ateneo’s heartbreaking 5-4 finals loss in a dramatic penalty shootout with Far Eastern University (FEU) at the Rizal Memorial Stadium earlier this month, Maquiling’s performance stood out.

Maquiling scored two goals in the shootout. In total, he logged 11 goals in the entire UAAP season, earning him the coveted award.

Leo Maquiling, who is also a member of the Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT), had a standout season, consistently leading the Blue Eagles in scoring.

While Ateneo’s dreams of securing the championship were dashed in the penalty shootout, Maquiling’s performance throughout the season, particularly in the finals, earned him the title of “Best Striker”—a well-deserved recognition for his incredible talent and leadership.

In addition to Maquiling’s award, his teammates also earned individual honors.

Dov Cariño took home the Golden Boot and Best Midfielder awards, while Jet Dela Cruz and Artuz Aaron Cezar were named Best Defender and Best Goalkeeper, respectively. Despite the loss, the Blue Eagles’ efforts were recognized with multiple accolades.

Meanwhile, FEU’s Mon Allan Diansuy was named MVP, and his teammate Edgar Aban Jr. was crowned Rookie of the Year, marking a strong season for the Tamaraws.

In the meantime, Leo Maquiling focuses himself on his role for the PMNFT which has a scheduled match against Indonesia in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup tomorrow in Surakarta, Indonesia.

