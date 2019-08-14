Canyoneering adventure in Badian suspended on September 9 to 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Travelers to Cebu planning to enjoy the canyoneering adventure in Badian town will have to look for an alternative as the most sought-after activity will be temporarily suspended from September 9 to 13.

This was announced by the Badian Canyoneering Commission on Wednesday, August 14.

The five-day suspension is implemented to give way to the general river clean-up of Matutinao River.

Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain issued an executive order on Tuesday, August 13, declaring the five-day closure of Matutinao River.

The temporary closure covers the canyoneering drop-off site in Barangay Sulsogan, the Kabukalan Spring and all levels of Kawasan falls.

“As such, all concerned LGU (local government unit) officials and employees as well as the barangay officials of Barangays Matutinao, Sulsogan and Balhaan shall spearhead the cleanup to be participated by selected residents of the aforementioned barangays and the canyoneering sector,” Executive Order No. 8 reads.

The general river clean-up is an annual activity aimed to ensure sustainable operations of the tourism activity in the area.

Kawasan Falls is located in Barangay Matutinao.

The multi-layered natural wonder is about 111 kilometers from Cebu City. / celr