Samsam plans sports summit to listen to needs of Talisay City athletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. said that his administration will soon be holding a sports summit to listen to the different needs of sports enthusiasts in their city.

Gullas said that he also plans to also promote extreme sports like skateboarding.

In a Facebook post at 3 p.m. today, August 14, Gullas said that he has been getting requests for the establishment of a skate park in Talisay City.

“For the mean time, while we prepare a better place for you, you may use our city hall (grounds),” he said.

“Pero we will also cater to E-Sports like Mobile Legends soon. Let’s talk about this during our Sports Summit in the near future. :),” he said.

Earlier today, Gullas met with Diogenes “Larry” Avila, who will represent the country in the silhouette shooting competition in the 30th SouthEast Asian Games that the country will host in November 2019 and members of the Guardian Striker Football Club.

Both Avila and the football club members sought the city government’s help.

During their meeting, Gullas told Avila and club members that his administration was prepared to help Talisay City athletes.